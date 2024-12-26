Share

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has pledged to significantly reduce the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) votes in Kano State.

Kwankwaso made this pledge on Wednesday while addressing former councillors and senior special advisers from Tsanyawa Local Government Area at his Kano residence.

Kwankwaso, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) highlighted the party’s achievements during the 2023 elections.

He praised his team’s dedication, which he claimed sidelined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a marginal position with just 15,000 votes in the state.

READ ALSO:

“We will work tirelessly to ensure the APC’s votes are reduced to less than 15,000 in Kano come 2027,” Kwankwaso declared.

Kwankwaso attributed the NNPP’s 2023 success to grassroots mobilisation and strategic efforts despite the party’s late campaign start and being a relatively new political platform.

He called on his supporters to stay committed to securing victory for the NNPP in the upcoming elections, stressing the importance of dedication and teamwork.

The former governor also outlined plans to enhance the NNPP’s dominance in Kano and solidify its influence across Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: