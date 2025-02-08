2027: Kwankwaso Visits Aregbesola In Lagos

Share

The National Leader and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has visited the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in Lagos.

The visit which forms part of the ongoing realignment of forces within the polity took place on Saturday and it is believed that it forms part of efforts to woo the former minister into the NNPP.

Aregbesola who is a former governor of Osun State was recently expelled from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over allegations of engaging in anti-party activities.

When contacted on the phone, the media aide to the former minister, Mr. Sola Fasure feigned ignorance of the meeting but didn’t rule it out.

“I don’t know whether such a meeting took place because I am not with him but it’s possible that it might have taken place,” Fasure said.

The development was however confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Mr. Ladipo Johnson in a WhatsApp message.

“Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola emerge from marathon one-on-one meeting in Lagos this evening, Saturday 8th February 2025,” Johnson wrote.

