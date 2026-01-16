2027: Kwankwaso Sets Fresh Conditions For Defection To APC

Former Kano State Governor Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, has set fresh conditions for a possible return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to him, he will not defect without clear terms and concrete agreements.

The former governor stated this while addressing party leaders and supporters from Rano and Dawakin Tofa at his residence in Kano on Wednesday, noting that his position has been misunderstood. He said: “I didn’t say I won’t join APC, but we must first be clearly assured of the future of the Kano State Government before we join the APC.

“What will be the fate of our lawmakers and other supporters before we agree to defect?” According to him, joining the APC without a clear understanding of expectations and commitments would be unacceptable.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential poll said: “I will not go to the APC blindly. “I must be clearly informed of my role, the direction of the journey, and the fate of our plans for the common people, including the position of our supporters and the Kano State Government.

That is my stand.” The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential poll’s previous political alignments where his camp played significant roles in forming governments but claimed that they were later sidelined