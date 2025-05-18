Share

In a significant political development with potential impact on the 2027 general elections, the global leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Engr. Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has officially welcomed 24 retired military officers of Kano origin into the fold of the movement.

The officers, who concluded their distinguished military careers in January 2025 after 35 years of service to the nation, declared their full allegiance to the ideals of Kwankwasiyya.

During their visit, they pledged their unwavering support for the movement and vowed to contribute meaningfully to its success in the forthcoming elections.

The delegation was led by Hon. Kabiru Getso Haruna, Executive Secretary of the Kano State Scholarship Board, who described the move as a bold and strategic alignment that reflects the credibility and growing momentum of the Kwankwasiyya ideology.

Receiving the delegation, Dr. Kwankwaso expressed deep appreciation for their service to Nigeria and welcomed them “with open arms and a heart full of hope.”

He praised their patriotism and commitment, assuring them that their experience, discipline, and networks would be valuable assets in shaping a more progressive and inclusive Nigeria.

“This is a moment of honour,” Kwankwaso said. “These men have served our country with integrity and distinction.

Now, they are bringing that same spirit to serve democracy and the people through Kwankwasiyya. Together, we will chart a better future.”

The endorsement by such a high-profile group of military retirees is seen by analysts as a morale booster for the Kwankwasiyya movement and a strong signal of its growing reach ahead of 2027.

