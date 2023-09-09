2027: Kwankwaso Predicament In NNPP Caused By Gladiators Afraid Of Him – Abdullateef

A former Special Adviser on Inter-Community Relations to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration in Kano State and stalwart of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Abdussalam Adeoala Abdullateef, has said that those who are fundamentally afraid of the Kwankwaso chances in 2027 are behind his recent intraparty predicaments.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano, on Saturday, he hinted that some faceless non-party members who are largely from Kano and are seriously afraid of Kwankwaso making it to the Presidency come, 2027 are those who have infiltrated the ranks of the party and causing crises.

Although Abdullateef, didn’t mention those he accused of amplifying the crises, he clearly insinuated that they are people who Governed Kano from 2015 to 2019 but failed woefully to impact any positive results in the State.

He said, “These people have Governed Kano from 2015 to 2019 but all they did was sell Government lands, destroying the legacies of Kwankwaso which he built from 2011 to 2015 and distorting the Original plans of Kano by building rampantly on any available space”.

Abdussalam who denied that Kwankwaso was defecting out of the NNPP, hints that even the group that claims to have suspended him are not Party members but a minor group sponsored by these faceless Persons to cause havoc in NNPP.

He reminded that within 8 months Kwankwaso joined the NNPP he literally revived the Party and made it a winning Party with a whole State being taken by them, with Senators, Reps and State assembly members.

“That is why they are jittery about what he can do to them in 2027 they knew that no Political Power could stop him, and that is why they want to distract his attention now so that he will be busy settling intra-wrangling of the Party”.

The Party stalwart, commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, for upholding to the principles and strategies of Kwankwaso ideals, which he notes have started changing the concept of good Governance which was hitherto missing in Kano.

“Today in the last 100 days of Governor Abba, we have seen true government in action with Hospitals being attended to, while Street lights have fully revived lighting the entire Streets of Kano, while cases of Phone Snatching that disturbed the City are disappearing”.

He added that “just in the last 100 days, over 1000 Students both those going for Foreign Scholarship are been sponsored by the Government to further their Education, while Schools that were sold by the previous government have been revived”.