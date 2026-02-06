2027: Kwankwaso Not Defecting To APC —Kwankwasiyya Movement

The Kwankwasiyya Movement has strongly dismissed speculated reports of its Leader, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, defecting to APC or any other party, describing the reports as nothing but figment of lies and misplaced created to discredit Kwankwaso.

The group, in a statement, said, “we observed with deep concern the increasing circulation of speculative reports, commentaries and televised opinions alleging that our Principal, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, engaged in negotiations or made demands to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We state clearly, categorically, and without any ambiguity that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has never at any time entered into negotiations, discussions, or meetings with the APC, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, or any proxy for the purpose of defection. These claims are entirely false, baseless, and deliberately misleading.”