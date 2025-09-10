2027: Kwankwaso Meets NNPP Stakeholders In C’River

As the battle for the 2027 general election heats up, the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, met with party stakeholders in Cross River State to map out strategies.

Speaking on Tuesday in Calabar, the state capital, Kwankwaso urged party members to prioritise unity and strengthen the party’s presence across the state.

Kwankwaso emphasised that the party must work with “one mind” if it hopes to win both the state and national elections in 2027.

He said, “I thank all the leaders and members of NNPP in Cross River State. I want to use this opportunity to thank you for receiving us. We are so happy with the leadership of the party in the state. I want to encourage you to work hard to ensure unity within the party.

“Let me thank you for what you did during the last election in 2023. I urge you to work harder so that, by the grace of God, our party, the NNPP, will win the election in Cross River and Nigeria.

“Ensure unity within the party, especially now that we have a new big office in Calabar and many local government areas across Cross River state. On behalf of members of my entourage, I want to say thank you and God bless you”, he added.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the party, Barr. Tony Odey described Kwankwaso’s visit as a morale booster.

He acknowledged the efforts and contributions of the Contact Committee led by Alhaji Ahmed Bitchi, for providing office accommodation and donation of an official vehicle, which he described as “sources of envy to other Political Parties in the State”.

He noted that apart from the State Secretariat in Calabar, his administration has successfully paid for offices in the five local government areas of the Northern Senatorial Zone, and arrangements are on to paint them with the party colours.