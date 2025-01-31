2027: Kwankwaso Making Moves To Join APC –Party Chief

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso claims Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been lobbying to defect to the ruling party at the centre to help Governor Abba Yusuf secure a second term in 2027.

Speaking to journalists in Kano yesterday, the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA) Executive Director (Finance) warned President Bola Tinubu against welcoming the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Leader into the APC.

He said: “We are quite aware of the serial efforts of Kwankwaso to have the ears of President Tinubu to allow him to defect to APC to enable his political godson, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, to have a smooth ride for a second term in office.”

Iliyasu accused the former governor of political betrayal. He said: “Tinubu should ask former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former President Goodluck Jonathan, and a host of others that suffered the betrayals of Kwankwaso. “It is on notice that severally Kwankwaso aligned himself with Atiku but what came out of it is there to narrate the story.

