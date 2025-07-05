2027: Kwankwaso Can’t Contest On Our Platform – NNPP

In the build-up to the 2027 general election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP), on Saturday, said its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, won’t contest against President Bola Tinubu or any other Presidential candidate on its platform.

Dr Agbo Major, the National Chairman of the party, made this declaration, as a result of claims by Buba Galadima that Kwankwaso will stay and run for presidency on the NNPP platform.

Recalls that Galadima claimed that there is no evidence that Kwankwaso is joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) as speculated, and they would “strategically stay in the NNPP until the whistle is blown for 2027 politics.

Dismissing the claim, Agbo stated that the NNPP platform is closed to Kwankwaso and Galadima, who had long been expelled from its fold for anti-party activities.

The NNPP Chairman insisted that though it is Kwankwaso’s right as a Nigerian to seek to contest for any office, he should do so without getting the party involved in any of his antagonisms against the President.

He disclosed that the NNPP is being approached by some intending aspirants and shall dwell on that at the appropriate time.

He urged Nigerians to disregard utterances against the Presidency and APC by Kwankwaso and his group, claiming they are speaking for the NNPP.

‘The NNPP had long expelled Kwankwaso and Galadima, and so, they no longer speak for us nor can they use our platform for any political contest.

“Our Memorandum of Understanding with the Kwankwasiya Movement, led by Kwankwaso,o ended shortly after the 2023 presidential election.

“We cannot even allow Kwankwaso, for whatever reason, to return on the NNPP fold because of the problems and internal wranglings he created for us.

“Kwankwaso led us into unnecessary litigation and even changed our party logo to the Kwankwasiya logo, all in an attempt to hijack the leadership of the party.

“It was the court’s interventions that led to INEC changing back to our Logo that they submitted after a Kangaroo convention in Abuja.

“Certainly, Kwankwaso can never join any political party where he will not have the chance of leadership. Kwankwaso and his group remain expelled, and we will not readmit them because they betrayed our trust massively.

“He does not have the pedigree to match President Tinubu in any contest, and so his ambition is dead on arrival. Whoever will emerge as the NNPP 2027 presidential candidate will do so, following due process and constitutionality.

“We will no longer hand over our ticket on a platter of gold, and definitely not to someone who betrayed our trust and is no longer on the party.

“The NNPP as a party believes in constructive criticisms of issues and not against personalities or other political parties. We advise Kwankwaso to float his own party and use it for his own agenda.

“NNPP has moved on and can’t be dragged into unnecessary controversies again,” he added.