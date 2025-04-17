2027: KRM Inaugurates 160 LG Mobilisation Officers

Share

….Vows to send ruling APC packing

The Kwara Redemption Movement (KRM), a political advocacy group committed to reshaping the political landscape of Kwara State, has inaugurated its Local Government chapters across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Thursday, April 17, in Ilorin, the state capital, was presided over by the KRM State Coordinator, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo.

Addressing the gathering, Oyedepo reiterated the group’s commitment to ushering in a new era of people-centred politics, describing KRM as a platform built to challenge what he termed the “failures of leadership” under the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Kwara.

Highlighting KRM’s milestones since its establishment just over a year ago, Oyedepo noted the group’s success in driving political consciousness through consistent radio engagements, including a dedicated four-day-a-week programme and the launch of Redemption Radio, an online platform designed to further connect with the public.

“Our sensitisation efforts on radio are second to none, both in reach and in impact. It is no surprise that within just one year, KRM has become a household name, not only in Kwara but beyond,” he said.

Oyedepo stressed that the group’s approach to politics stands in sharp contrast to the existing political order, which he described as elitist and disconnected from the needs of ordinary citizens.

“While others have removed the people from the heart of politics, KRM continues to foster a strong and genuine bond with the people of Kwara State. Where others see leadership as a show of wealth and influence, we believe leadership is about service, fairness, compassion, and integrity,” he declared.

The Coordinator described the inauguration as the beginning of KRM’s grassroots political strategy, signalling the group’s transition from state-level advocacy to local and ward-level mobilisation.

He outlined KRM’s guiding political strategy — Sensitisation, Mobilisation, and Organisation (SMO), which he said would help empower citizens to understand their rights, their challenges, and the solutions that collective action can bring.

“Today marks a critical step in building a structure of committed and principled party workers who will carry our message directly to the people. Our aim is not just to grow a political movement but to foster a culture of ownership, where members see themselves as custodians of the party’s future,” Oyedepo told the newly inaugurated officers.

The Coordinator charged the 160 newly inaugurated local government executives to begin immediate registration of members in their respective wards, setting a target of no fewer than 300,000 registered members within the next 60 days.

Oyedepo also called on members to uphold the highest standards of integrity, noting that true political change requires personal sacrifice and commitment, even in the absence of financial inducements.

“This is how we eliminate godfatherism and return ownership of political structures to the people,” he added.

He further emphasised that those not inaugurated on Thursday will have roles in the movement’s other 13 working committees, ensuring everyone has a part to play in what he described as a historic mission to redeem Kwara State’s political system.

The inauguration of the local government chapters marks a significant step in KRM’s ambition to reshape the political narrative in Kwara as the state prepares for future elections.

