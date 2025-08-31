2027: Keyamo Cautions PDP Against Nominating Jonathan, Obi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) risks electoral failure in 2027 if it fields former President Goodluck Jonathan or ex-Anambra governor Peter Obi as its candidate.

Posting on X Sunday, Keyamo said the party’s decision not to zone its 2023 ticket to the South costs it traditional support in the South-South and South-East, leaving it in what he described as a “non-enviable position.”

Keyamo cautioned that fielding Jonathan might pose a constitutional hurdle under Section 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which bars a person from contesting the presidency after being sworn in twice.

“If he is fielded, the Party runs the RISK of NOT HAVING A CANDIDATE AT ALL,” Keyamo wrote

“The constitutional amendment was made after the court judgment which cleared him (Jonathan) to run in 2015, so nothing is decided yet on that new amendment, hence I use the word ‘risk’ advisedly. All the arguments as to whether the section can be interpreted to affect him will not be decided on Social Media, but at the Supreme Court.

“If he is barred from running AFTER nominations have closed and the PDP is declared as having no candidate, nobody should scream ‘judiciary is corrupt’ because such a large party saw the judicial danger ahead and deliberately ignored it.”

He warned that the PDP would have itself to blame if it overlooked the legal risk and its candidate was disqualified after nominations closed.

“All the arguments … will not be decided on social media, but at the Supreme Court,” he said.

Keyamo also ruled out the chances of the PDP winning with a South-West candidate.

“If the PDP decides to field its most attractive S/West candidate, no other region of the country will vote for a fresh Yoruba candidate who would be eligible for a fresh two terms in office.

“And that candidate will battle with the well-oiled APC structures in the S/West. You need a majority of at least 3 to 4 regions in Nigeria to win the Presidency.”

On Peter Obi, the minister argued that his return to the PDP would not resolve the party’s challenges, noting that questions over his credibility and his earlier one-term pledge could weaken backing from his loyal supporters.

“The principled ones amongst the ‘obidients’ will see him as going back to his vomit … and may not be too vociferous in their support anymore,” Keyamo wrote.

Wrapping up his analysis, the minister said the PDP’s current challenges stem from what he termed its “original sin” of refusing to allocate the 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

“The young social media warriors may lampoon anyone talking about these zoning sentiments, but that is the reality of our politics,” he said, adding that unless “something extraordinary happens, the Party may have to wait till 2031.”