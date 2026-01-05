2027: Ken Pela Set To Join ADC In Delta, Omen For Realignment

One of the greatest boosts for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as Hon. (DCN) Ken Pela, the former Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections, is set to declare for the part.

New Telegraph gathered that the Labour Party chieftain will announce his defection to the ADC on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The announcement is considered a defining moment for the ADC in Delta State, as an indicator of an impending shift just prior to the general election in 2027.

According to the Publicity Team of Pela, the event is expected to feature the highest ranks of the ADC as well as the most influential leaders from the South-South region.

Even so, the event is an indication of increased trust in the ADC as a genuine and people-centered alternative for governance.

The statement further indicated that Pela’s membership in the ADC is informed by shared values, which include values-driven politics, internal democracy, accountability, and effective leadership, which are promoted by the political party.

Analysts believe that this is going to give a much-needed boost to the ADC’s structure in Delta State through Pela. Further details regarding this declaration ceremony are expected to be provided later this week.