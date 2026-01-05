New Telegraph

January 6, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 6, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. 2027: Ken Pela…

2027: Ken Pela Set To Join ADC In Delta, Omen For Realignment

  • January 5, 2026
  • 1 minute read

One of the greatest boosts for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as Hon. (DCN) Ken Pela, the former Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections, is set to declare for the part.

New Telegraph gathered that the Labour Party chieftain will announce his defection to the ADC on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The announcement is considered a defining moment for the ADC in Delta State, as an indicator of an impending shift just prior to the general election in 2027.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

According to the Publicity Team of Pela, the event is expected to feature the highest ranks of the ADC as well as the most influential leaders from the South-South region.

Even so, the event is an indication of increased trust in the ADC as a genuine and people-centered alternative for governance.

The statement further indicated that Pela’s membership in the ADC is informed by shared values, which include values-driven politics, internal democracy, accountability, and effective leadership, which are promoted by the political party.

Analysts believe that this is going to give a much-needed boost to the ADC’s structure in Delta State through Pela. Further details regarding this declaration ceremony are expected to be provided later this week.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Gombe Moves To Tighten Security, Announces Tenant Registration
Read Next

Post-Airstrike Assessment: Military Confirms Extensive Damage In Tangaza