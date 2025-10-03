2027: Kebbi South Endorses Idris For Re-Election

Kebbi South has endorsed Governor Nasir Idris for reelection in 2027. A Government House statement said Idris got the endorsement when the new Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami, visited him alongside Kebbi South elders as well as political and religious leaders.

They praised the governor for his developmental projects in the Zuru and Yauri emirates. The leader of the delegation Muhammadu Magoro told the governor that the visit was to, among other things, thank him for upholding the unanimous choice of the Zuru Emirate by approving the appointment of Alhaji Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo lll as the new Emir.