2027: Kebbi South Elders Back Gov Idris Second Term Bid

The critical stakeholders and community leaders in Kebbi South have declared total support for Governor Nasir Idris’ continuity in the 2027 general elections.

The declaration was made during a thank-you visit to the Governor at the weekend by the new Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami, Sami Gomo III and a solidarity visit by elders, political and religious leaders from the southern Senatorial zone.

Speakers at the occasion hinged their declaration on the identified capital-intensive and valuable developmental projects executed in Zuru and Yauri emirates by Governor Idris’ administration within two years of his stewardship.

The leader of the delegation, Major-General (Senator) Muhammadu Magoro, Galadiman Zuru, told the governor that the visit was to, among other things, thank him for upholding the unanimous choice of the people of Zuru emirate by approving the appointment of Alhaji Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo III as the new Emir of Zuru.

Similarly, according to him, the visit was also aimed at declaring the total support of the people of Kebbi South for his second term bid based on the verifiable, impactful developmental projects executed in the zone.

General Magoro further explained that the Governor’s decision to finance the trip, treatment and conveyance of the corpse of the late Emir, Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II, from London hospital to Zuru and ensure a befitting burial was unprecedented in the history of governance in Nigeria and must be acknowledged and appreciated.

The doggedness of the Comrade Governor in reclaiming the position of the Managing Director of the National Hydro Power Areas Development Commission (N-HYPADEC) for Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, earlier diverted to another geopolitical zone, also deserved commendation.

In a related development, the Galadiman Zuru identified, among other things, the reconstruction of the Koko-Zuru federal road, which had been abandoned for several years.

Establishment of Mega Secondary Schools in Zuru, Yauri, renovation and upgrade of many dilapidated schools and health care centres, provision of free education at all levels.

This was in addition to the provision of free fertiliser and farming inputs to the farming community, as well as the introduction of economic empowerment programmes that have created employment opportunities and wealth generation in the Zone.

He insisted that the unprecedented development in all sectors witnessed in Kebbi South in only two years was a clear demonstration of the ability and unarguable capacity of the Comrade Governor in transforming the socio-economic fortunes of not only Kebbi South but Kebbi State in general, if given another mandate in 2027.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Muhammad Usman Ankwe, has, in his brief address, corroborated the statements of Senator Muhammad Magoro, adding that the people of Kebbi South have never had it so good compared to the previous democratic dispensation.

In his brief remarks at the occasion, the new Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami, Sami Gomo III, expressed gratitude to God for making it possible to succeed his ancestors through Comrade Governor Nasir Idris.

He also prayed for continued God’s guidance and protection, assuring that the people of Zuru emirate will remain indebted to him and morally prepared to contribute to all his endeavours at all times.

Comrade Governor Nasir Idris, who was visibly overwhelmed by the appreciation of his modest contribution towards improving the well-being of the people, restated the cardinal objectives of his administration, anchored on equitable distribution of high-quality developmental projects and programmes across the state and pledged to sustain the tempo in the years ahead.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, the Secretary to the State government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida Yauri, stated that the unity of purpose among the people of Zuru and Yauri emirates that made up Kebbi South should be considered as a resolution of a collective interest and support for Comrade Governor Nasir Kauran Gwandu’s continuity in 2027.

The delegation comprised serving and former members of the National and State Assemblies, traditional and religious leaders, representatives of the various ethnic communities, political leaders, the business community, women, and youth organisations from the seven local government areas that made up Kebbi South.