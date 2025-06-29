2027: Kebbi PDP Backs Coalition To Defeat APC

The Kebbi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its readiness to join any coalition aimed at unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at both the state and national levels ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party made this declaration on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting, where members also expressed optimism about the quick resolution of ongoing internal crises within the party.

One of the party chieftains, Ibrahim Mera, said the state chapter had resolved to work diligently to ensure the success of any initiative aimed at removing the APC from power.

Speaking at the stakeholder meeting, Mera reaffirmed the commitment of party leaders to mobilize support and strengthen the party’s presence across Kebbi State.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Kebbi State PDP Chairman, Usman Suru, urged residents to persevere through the current hardship, assuring them that a better future is on the horizon.

On his part, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, General Aminu Bande (retd,), criticised the widespread economic hardship in the state and across the country.

He accused the APC-led government in Kebbi of targeting opposition members through arbitrary arrests and detentions.

“We also agreed on the early conduct of the state congress, subject to the approval of the national leadership.

“I will support the PDP and any movement committed to ousting the APC and bringing good governance to Kebbi State and Nigeria,” Bande stated.