2027: Kebbi Gov Predicts Easy Win For Tinubu

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris yesterday predicted easy victories for himself and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

In a statement by his S p e c i a l Adviser on Communication and Strategy Abdullahi Idris, he said the recent vote of confidence passed in his government by his special advisers consisting of prominent politicians, technocrats and professionals in different fields of human endeavour, discovered to be effective grassroots mobilisers during their Sallah visit to his residence has assured him of victory.

The Special Adviser on Health matters Aminu Bunza said being the foot soldiers operating at the grassroots, they are in the position to understand the feelings and opinions of the people in respect of the unprecedented development achieved in various sectors that have positively impacted on their lives.

According to him, Idris’ achievements, particularly in infrastructure development, agriculture, health care delivery, education and economic empowerment programmes were demonstration of his capacity and political will.

