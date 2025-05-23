2027: Kebbi APC Endorses Tinubu, Idris For Second Term

Share

Barely one week to the second anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris’ administrations, major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State have officially endorsed both leaders for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement, which was declared final, effectively precludes any other aspirants within the party in Kebbi from contesting the presidential or gubernatorial tickets in 2027.

According to a statement issued Friday by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Governor Idris, the endorsement was the outcome of an expanded stakeholders’ forum held in Birnin Kebbi.

The meeting also served to formally welcome three Senators who recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC and witnessed the inauguration of a political movement named “TINUBU and KAURA 2 Terms.”

The defecting Senators—Muhammad Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South)—were received amidst party fanfare and high-profile attendance, including three former governors and their deputies, senior party elders, serving and former lawmakers, members of state and federal boards, religious leaders, and key players from the business community.

A significant highlight of the forum was the establishment of a high-powered Mobilisation Council to steer pre-election efforts for the 2027 polls. Inaugurated by Governor Idris, the council aims to enhance unity and strengthen campaign strategy within the party. The council is chaired by Alhaji Abubakar Mallam Shettiman Gwandu, Managing Director of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, who also serves as Grand Patron. The council includes National Assembly members, party elders, and other prominent figures, with an Executive Committee and Director General also appointed.

Governor Idris stressed the importance of collaboration between the Mobilisation Council and the State Executive Committee, emphasizing unity and shared goals over rivalry.

Speakers at the event cited numerous achievements, particularly in infrastructure and economic development, as justification for continued support of the Tinubu-Idris leadership. Among them, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described the endorsement as a “foregone conclusion,” referencing a prior public show of support during a February thank-you rally organized by local associations and business groups.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, one of the returning members, expressed his confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and Governor Idris, saying, “We are home. The respect and successes under this administration make our return both natural and necessary.”

In his acceptance speech, Grand Patron Alhaji Abubakar Mallam urged party members to remain vigilant and dedicated, warning against complacency despite recent successes and defections. He expressed confidence that with continued public support and internal unity, the APC’s victory in 2027 is assured.

The endorsement signals a consolidation of political power within the APC in Kebbi State, setting the tone for an early and aggressive campaign effort ahead of the next electoral cycle.

