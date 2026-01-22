2027: Kebbi And Quest For Continuity

As Nigeria’s nascent democracy gradually develops, the consciousness of the public, particularly the electorate, regarding their legitimate rights to the dividends of democracy from their elected representatives is also growing.

This development has apparently put many aspirants for political offices in a dilemma, while others consider it a healthy political development for patriotic politicians. Ahead of the 2027 general election, a former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is among possible aspirants who may indicate interest in the governorship candidature of some political parties in Kebbi State.

The political development is unfolding at a time when stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed the incumbent governor, Nasir Idris, for a second term with a vote of confidence, citing the unprecedented development achieved in all sectors within two years of his stewardship.

Prior to this endorsement, prominent leaders, including all three senators, three members of the House of Representatives, and three members of the state Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as majority members of opposition political parties in the state, have expressed their conviction in the governor’s capacity to transform the state’s socioeconomic and political development and have subsequently defected to the APC.

Other factors believed to have influenced their decision include Governor Nasir’s humility, generosity, regard for elders regardless of political differences, and compassion.

However, the former Minister of Justice, Malami, who claimed to be a founding member of the APC and served for eight years under late President Muhammadu Buhari, hurriedly resigned last month and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

His decision may have been necessitated by the APC stakeholders’ forum endorsement of Governor Idris for a second term and the apparent acceptance of this decision by the people of the state, who have benefited from his development programmes. O

rdinarily, the APC and its controlled state government, which are committed to promoting true democracy, would have no issue with anyone aspiring for the governorship candidature of any political party in 2027, as long as the people of Kebbi State are to decide. However, this analysis aims to alert the people of the state to a clearly deceitful device initiated by Malami to mislead the innocent people into believing his political gimmicks.

It is unimaginable that a person who served as Minister of Justice for eight years could resort to demonstrating unimaginable desperation through deception to achieve political ambition. Considering his displayed act of frustration, it becomes obvious that he has nothing visible to showcase as his contribution that impacts the well-being of the people throughout the eight years.

The people of Kebbi State benefited little or nothing from Malami’s relationship with late President Buhari, as the bulk of the benefits seemed to accumulate among family and friends. The only empowerment programme Malami can boast of bringing to the state was the Federal Government’s COVID-19 palliatives material and cash he distributed.

It can be understood that his introduction of a N300,000 cash transfer to individuals in the name of a loan is aimed at pacifying the people over his failures over the years. In contrast, Governor Idris has, within the last two years, supported over ten thousand members of the business community with over N10 billion, free fertilizer, irrigation pumps, power tillers, and financial support for increased agricultural production.

This is in addition to the completion of inherited, abandoned critical capitalintensive projects, restructuring of dilapidated schools and healthcare delivery centres, and the establishment of new valuable infrastructure in the health, education, and skills acquisition centres.

Notably, allegations have been made that Malami is negotiating with government functionaries and party members close to Governor Idris to plant them within the government as informers and saboteurs. Although this remains an allegation, the government has the capacity and intelligence network to track such moves and handle them decisively.

It is advisable for any politician aspiring for any elective position in Kebbi State to compile and showcase their respective record cards of valuable contributions that have directly impacted the well-being of the people in the past, rather than embarking on fruitless campaigns of calumny through sponsorship of blackmail, fabrication of falsehood, and mischievous allegations against the demonstrated wishes of the people in 2027.