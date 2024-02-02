2027: Katsina Elders’ Views Not Reflecting Northerners’ Position on Tinubu –Matawalle

Former Zamfara State Governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has dismissed the views of Katsina Elders’ Forum as not reflecting the position and wishes of the people of northern Nigeria on the possible re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The minister was reacting to the recent threat by the Forum, who issued a warning to the President over the decision of his administration to relocate some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos, for effective operations, administration, and prudent resource management. The issues raised by the Forum include: The relocation of some departments of the CBN; the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport expansion project in Katsina. The elders, according to several reports, asked the President to reverse the decisions or risk losing the suport of the North in the 2027 general election.

The minister spoke to journalists while travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend a world conference for ministers of defence in Riyadh and to perform lesser Hajj. The former Zamfara Governor described the threat by the Katsina Elders as an empty one and contrived to cause hatred, disunity, and to set Northern Nigeria against their brothers and sisters from other parts of the country. He said it was wrong for the Elders to make such a wild and mischievous declaration on behalf of Northern Nigeria when they knew well enough that it was not the popular view in the region.

The minister emphasised that what Northern Nigeria needed at this time was the security of their lives and property, which Tinubu was committed to providing. He also warned that anything capable of truncating the nation’s democracy and setting the North against other regions would not be tolerated by the government. The Minister of State for Defence also stated the Katsina Elders Forum has no man- date to speak for the North on such sensitive issues.

He said: “Do Katsina Elders have the right to speak on behalf of Northern people? How can the elders who failed to support the President and their own, the former President Muhammadu Buhari to win Katsina State, make such a reckless statement on behalf of Northern people? “Katsina Elders have forgotten how they betrayed Buhari and Tinubu by their failure to ensure that President Tinubu wins the majority of votes in their state in the 2023 presidential election.”