2027: Kareem Congratulates Adeyemo As New Oyo APC Chairman

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Dr. Adewale Kolapo Kareem AKK, has congratulated Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo on his emergence as the new Chairman of the party in the state, describing his victory as well-deserved and strategic for the party’s 2027 ambition.

Adeyemo was elected at the APC State Congress held on Tuesday, March 3, 2027, where party delegates converged to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party ahead of the next electoral cycle.

In a congratulatory message made available to journalists on Sunday, Kareem praised Adeyemo’s “longstanding service, integrity and unwavering commitment” to the progressive ideals of the APC, expressing confidence that his leadership would reposition the party for cohesion and electoral success.

“Your emergence is a reflection of years of dedication to the unity and growth of our great party.

“I am confident that under your guidance, the Oyo APC will grow stronger, more cohesive and strategically prepared for victory in 2027,” Kareem stated.

Kareem, who joined the APC in 2025, recalled the symbolic moment when Adeyemo formally received him into the party and publicly presented him to party faithful.

According to him, the gesture marked a defining point in his political journey and cemented a shared commitment to the party’s future.

He also referenced their previous engagements at party unity rallies, noting that their discussions on the direction of the APC and the future of Oyo State reinforced his belief in Adeyemo’s leadership capacity and vision.

The governorship aspirant used the opportunity to reaffirm his loyalty to the party and its newly elected leadership, pledging to continue strengthening grassroots mobilization, internal cohesion and strategic engagement across the state.

“As we approach the critical phase of selecting our party’s flag bearer for the 2027 governorship election, I remain hopeful and committed to a transparent and united process,” he said, adding that the ultimate goal remains the party’s return to power in Oyo State.

Kareem also congratulated other newly elected state executives, urging them to work collectively toward consolidating party structures and expanding support across all local government areas.