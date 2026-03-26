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March 26, 2026
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2027: Kano Gov Gives Political Office Seekers March 31 Deadline

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has asked his appointees seeking to contests political offices to exit his government.

A statement by an aide to the Governor, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, indicated that the appointees were asked to resign their appointments in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The directive was conveyed in an official circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, emphasizing the need for strict compliance with laws governing the conduct of public officers.

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The circular stated that the decision is in accordance with Section 88 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which regulates the participation of public office holders in partisan political activities.

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