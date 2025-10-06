2027: Kalu Seeks Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election In Abia

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on Nigerians, particularly residents of Abia State, to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kalu made the call on Sunday during a gathering with members of the Renewed Hope Partners in Abia State to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Kalu emphasized the importance of deepening civic engagement and strengthening support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, whose policies, he said, are yielding visible results across the Southeast and Abia State in particular.

He expressed confidence that President Tinubu would be re-elected in 2027, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take its “rightful place” in leading Abia State.

“I urged the Renewed Hope Partners to remain steadfast in their support for the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. His policies have continued to yield visible results not just across the Southeast region but also within Abia State,” Kalu said.

The Deputy Speaker commended members of the Renewed Hope Partners who attended the gathering from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state despite the short notice.

He reiterated his commitment to continuous engagement with citizens to keep them informed and involved in the development process.

Kalu also stressed that aligning Abia State with the Federal Government will accelerate development and improve the delivery of good governance to the people.