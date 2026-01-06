2027: Kalu Reiterates Commitment To Deliver APC, Tinubu In Abia

Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has reiterated his determination to deliver the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that the party does not need Governor Alex Otti to win in the state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Kalu said the APC remains united and solid in Abia, stressing that there is no division within the party.

He argued that if any political party is currently grappling with internal crises in the state, it is Governor Otti’s Labour Party, noting that several Labour Party local government chairmen are allegedly operating from other political platforms such as the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP), which he described as evidence of deep-rooted disarray.

According to the former governor, Governor Otti has overestimated his political relevance, insisting that it took the intervention of key stakeholders across Abia State to mobilise support for him before he was eventually declared winner of the 2023 governorship election.

In the statement signed by his media aide, George Maduka, Kalu challenged Governor Otti to deny that he personally visited his residence in Igbere late at night on the eve of the 2023 governorship election.

The statement further recalled that prominent figures involved in the Labour Party’s 2023 campaign, including Chief Umeh Kalu, SAN, who served as the party’s coordinator in Abia State, were involved in discussions with Senator Kalu regarding the election.

It questioned the logic of seeking such intervention while simultaneously portraying the former governor as politically irrelevant.

“If he was not relevant, why was his house in Igbere visited on the night before the election?” the statement asked.

The statement also challenged Governor Otti to engage Senator Kalu directly rather than relying on what it described as media aides to issue statements on his behalf.

It reaffirmed that Senator Kalu remains resolute in his determination to deliver the APC at all levels in Abia State without apology or pretence. The statement noted that just as Governor Otti openly supported candidates of his party, including backing Peter Obi against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023, Senator Kalu has also openly declared his loyalty to President Tinubu and his intention to support him in the 2027 election.

The statement concluded by reaffirming Senator Kalu’s total and unwavering loyalty to the APC and its leadership, stressing that his commitment to the party’s success in Abia State remains firm.