2027: Kalu Mobilises Apc Leaders To Deliver Tinubu, Other Candidates

The Senator representing Abia North in the Upper Legislative chambers, Orji Uzor Kalu has tasks members of the Abia All Progressive Congress, (APC), and other political groups in the state to deliver President Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party in 2027.

Addressing the party stalwarts during the first quarter meeting of the party and other support groups at his country home, Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of the state, the former governor said the just concluded successful congress of APC in the state has ended every disagreement and factions within the party.

“This meeting is not by coincidence. This is the first quarter meeting of OUK Movement and Reality Organisation. The essence of this meeting is to remind you that APC is one. The congress is one.

Everything the deputy speaker did I did it with him. The essence is to assure everyone that Abia APC is now one family. “APC must deliver President Tinubu, all senators, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members and governor.

We must have the full benefits of our hard work in 2027. “What we saw in 2023 must not happen again. APC will deliver the president. This is my commitment, to deliver President Tinubu,” Kalu said.