2027: Kaduna Has No Reason To Vote Anyone Except Tinubu — Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has declared that the people of Kaduna State have no justification to vote for any other candidate besides President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

According to Abbas, President Tinubu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Kaduna State “in very practical terms” by initiating a wide range of federal infrastructure projects that directly benefit the state’s residents.

He made the remarks on Thursday during President Tinubu’s visit to Kaduna to commission various developmental projects executed by Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

The President commissioned key projects including the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun, Soba, and Samaru-Kataf; a 300-bed specialist hospital in Millennium City; the 24km Kafanchan Township Road; Tudun Biri Road; the 22km Kauru-Pambegua Road linking Kauru and Kubau LGAs; a vocational and skills training centre in Tudun Biri; and the launch of 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

Abbas described Kaduna as a pivotal state in Nigeria’s political and economic landscape and said Tinubu’s visit underscored a leadership style that is responsive and action-oriented.

“This visit reflects a leadership that engages directly, listens attentively, and responds with decisive action,” he said.

He assured the President of Kaduna’s unwavering support, adding that the state remains committed not only to development but to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In the 2023 presidential election, the APC received about 30% of the valid votes cast in Kaduna State. While that outcome is significant, it leaves room for growth. On behalf of our governor, our party, and our communities, I assure you that Kaduna is determined to do more. Our goal is to double that margin and secure at least 60% of the vote in 2027,” Abbas said.

“This is not just a political ambition; it is a strategic objective, backed by a united political structure and a population that believes in your leadership.”

The Speaker further asserted: “Your Excellency, Kaduna has no reason to vote for anyone else in 2027. This conviction is rooted in your administration’s tangible commitment to our state. One notable example is the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano federal highway, which you flagged off in April, backed by substantial budgetary allocation.”

He also highlighted the ongoing $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, now 72% complete, and Tinubu’s commitment to completing the Ibadan-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano railway, which will reinforce Kaduna’s strategic position as a transport hub.

Other federal interventions include the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan and the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia.

“For the people of Southern Kaduna, these projects go beyond health and education. They represent a long-overdue federal presence, institutional recognition, and inclusive governance,” he said.

The Speaker added that through federal backing, Zaria has also benefited from significant progress in tertiary education. This includes the upgrade of the Federal College of Education, Zaria, to a Federal University of Education, and increased support for institutions like the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

“These achievements are not abstract. They are deliberate outcomes made possible through political will, executive collaboration, and legislative engagement,” he stressed.

Abbas also commended Governor Uba Sani for his focus on security, economic inclusion, and infrastructure, which he said has positioned Kaduna for sustained growth.

He appreciated the contributions of traditional and religious leaders for their wisdom and guidance, and praised security agencies for their vigilance and professionalism.

He also acknowledged the party leaders and people of Kaduna for their resilience, political maturity, and commitment to national development.

