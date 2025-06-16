2027: Kaduna APC Endorses Tinubu, Uba Sani, Others

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaduna North Senatorial District, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for a second term in office in 2027.

Rising from a stakeholders meeting in Zaria at the weekend, which had in attendance, former governors, serving and former Ministers, members of the National and state House of assemblies, Ambassadors, Commissioners, heads of federal and state government departments and agencies and party leaders, the gathering choose President Tinubu, Governor Sani and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, as their choice.

The stakeholders highlighted the achievements of the APC led administration at the Federal and state levels, as well as the giant strides of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and advised party members to uphold the unity of the APC for greater success in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the need for unity ahead of the 2027 elections, the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal Abbas said, it is only with unity of purpose that the APC can achieve the desired victory.

He emphasized that, President Tinubu has, demonstrated his love for the people of Kaduna State through several projects and through his support for the emergence of Dr. Tajudeen Abbas as the Speaker of House of Representatives.

The minister however said the best way Kaduna, and particularly the people of Zone 1 can reciprocate the President’s show of love, is by ensuring that, APC wins all the elective positions in the state, from presidency to state assembly seats come 2027.

He pointed out that, President Tinubu had recently re-awarded the once dreaded Abuja-Kaduna road and has directed that, the projects be completed within the next six months.

He informed the gathering that, the President has equally awarded the construction of Zaria to Sokoto road and equally directed that, it must be completed in six months.

Abbas however warned the people of Zone 1 and Kaduna State in general to stay away from the ‘blind horse’, which has been going round but cannot take them anywhere, apparently referring to the former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s new party, the SDP which logo is a horse.

Share