2027: Kachikwu Challenges Atiku To Declare Motives Behind Ambition

Dumebi Kachikwu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has issued a public challenge to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, urging him to clarify his intentions in what he described as a plot to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Addressing the media in Abuja, Kachikwu questioned whether Atiku’s interest in the next presidential election stems from a genuine commitment to good governance or is simply driven by personal ambition.

He argued that if Atiku’s motives were patriotic, he would support a Southern candidate in the 2027 race—potentially under the ADC banner.

“If it is truly about good governance, then let him support a Southern presidential candidate,” Kachikwu said.

“But his history shows a pattern of self-interest, especially when the presidency is held by a southerner.”

Kachikwu accused Atiku of undermining Southern presidential bids in the past, citing his alleged attempts to derail President Olusegun Obasanjo’s second term and his refusal to back former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He also noted Atiku’s lack of vocal opposition during President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure, stating that the former Vice President failed to speak out against the administration’s policies or condemn widespread insecurity during that period.

He further alleged that Atiku is now manipulating political coalitions for personal gain, including trying to convince former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi that he alone can secure victory by leveraging northern support.

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s track record shows he does not believe a southerner is deserving of Nigeria’s presidency,” Kachikwu said.

“If he disputes this, let him publicly declare that the presidency should remain in the South for equity’s sake, and support a Southern candidate of his choosing. But he won’t—because this is about himself, not Nigeria.”

Kachikwu also made serious allegations of attempted political bribery, claiming that Atiku’s allies have offered as much as ₦20 million to some ADC state chairmen to resign their positions moves he says are aimed at destabilizing the party.

“This coalition Atiku is building is a group of political desperados seeking to hijack the ADC to revive their personal economies,” he said. “They are truly on a rescue mission—but it is a mission to rescue themselves from the harsh economic realities they helped create.”

He warned that while some individuals are trying to infiltrate the ADC, they have not yet been recognized as official members of the party.

“The ADC is not for sale. It is not an old people’s home,” Kachikwu concluded.

The former ADC presidential candidate’s comments come amid growing speculation about realignments and potential coalitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Neither Atiku Abubakar nor his spokespersons have responded to the allegations at the time of this report.