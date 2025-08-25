2027: Jonathan’s Supporters Stage Protest In Abuja

…Calls For His Political Comeback

Nigerians seeking former President Goodluck Jonathan’s political comeback in the build-up to the 2027 general election, on Monday, staged a march on the streets of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protesters stormed the Headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while the party’s National Executive Working Committee (NEC) meeting was ongoing.

Goodluck Jonathan’s supporters were seen with placards chanting, “Goodluck, come back and save Nigeria.”

READ ALSO

New Telegraph recalls that a cross-section of Nigerians who believe that the former president possesses what it takes to tackle the challenges facing the nation has been agitating for his comeback.

However, the former president has remained silent on the matter.