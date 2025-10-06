2027: Jonathan Will Be Defeated If He Contest – Oshiomhole 

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, does not pose any threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) even if he declares to run in the 2027 presidential race.

Oshiomhole, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, expressed that Jonathan’s stronghold, which is the South-South, has been bequeathed to the APC, since his monumental loss of the 2015 election, thus very difficult to surmount the strong presence of the APC.

Oshiomole emphasised that only those who don’t have Jonathan’s best interest would encourage him to return to active politics, cautioning that such a move could dent his hard-earned legacy.

“We will defeat him flatly if he comes out because now, the South-South is no longer PDP, so where is he going to start from?” Oshiomhole asked.

“How can Jonathan be a threat? We defeated him before, when PDP was truly PDP. If a man had a PDP at its best, at its peak, and he was defeated, I think only his enemy will push him to go into election,” Oshiomhole noted.

He advised the former president to preserve his legacy as a well-respected statesman by jettisoning any idea about running for office.

“If I were able to advise him, I would say, Sir, maintain this status. You governed for eight years; you don’t have to govern for nine years,” Oshiomhole said. “He has managed to demonstrate that out of power, you can be relevant and be at peace.”

Oshiomole also lauded Jonathan for his monumental concession of defeat after the 2015 election, he explained as an act that it has upgraded his status globally.