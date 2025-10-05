2027: Jonathan Considers ADC Ticket For Presidential Race

As the battle for the 2027 Presidential election draws closer, there are strong indication that Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is considering aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for his presidential ambition.

Sunday Telegraph gathered from multiple sources within the party that Jonathan is considering flying the ADC’s ticket as the party’s coalition of opposition forces gathers strength and intensifies consultations with key political stakeholders across the country.

Members of the ADC National Working Committee (NWC), who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly, confirmed that the former president was considering the platform.

A source within the ADC leadership told Sunday Punch that Jonathan’s meeting with the coalition leaders was largely centered on the 2027 presidential. election.

The source said, “The truth is, Jonathan is a very important and patriotic Nigerian, and he will be a great asset to our party. Our party has already established communication with him.

“As you may know, the National Chairman and some members of the ADC have met with him several times.

“Of course, the discussions centred on the 2027 elections and the future leadership of Nigeria. We believe that the ADC will serve as a better platform for all Nigerians, including Jonathan.

“It is the only credible alternative platform, and we are working with him and many others whom we expect to join the party.”

Another source revealed that Jonathan might join the ADC if the party agreed to give him the presidential ticket unopposed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

He stated, “Of course, the former president met with some leaders of our party. Part of the discussion was about leadership in the country, the challenges, how the All Progressives Congress has destroyed most of the democratic institutions and complicated matters for Nigerians generally in terms of the economy and security.

“So, ADC is the only formidable opposition party that is not under the grip of the APC. Jonathan is considering the platform. And from what I have gathered, if the party will willingly grant him the ticket, he may consider running on the platform of the ADC.

“Even though he hasn’t come out clearly about his intention and ambition for 2027, the subtle negotiations and discussions we’ve had so far all point in that direction.

“And that is if the likes of Obi and Atiku will agree to a consensus arrangement and support him as the party’s candidate. So, in all, we’re optimistic.

“As Nigerians are waiting for him to make clarification and declaration and make his intention known, we are also waiting.”

It would recalled that in recent weeks, there have been reports suggesting that former President Jonathan may contest the 2027 elections against President Bola Tinubu.

Although Jonathan has yet to make an official statement regarding his intentions, several leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been calling on him to run on the party’s platform.

While some Nigerians support the idea and even suggest alternative platforms, others have advised him not to join the race.

Beyond party politics, public opinion remains divided on Jonathan’s eligibility, especially in light of the 2018 constitutional amendment that bars anyone who has been sworn in twice as president or governor from contesting again.

However, in what seems to be part of consultations ahead of a possible declaration, former President Jonathan has noticeably increased his public engagements in recent times. Beyond attending nearly all national events he is invited to, he has also been meeting with key political figures

Notably, Jonathan met with the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Abuja on September 12, and later held discussions with ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, along with other leaders of the coalition party on September 25.