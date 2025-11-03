2027: Joining APC In Bayelsa’s Interest, Says Diri

Ahead of his formal reception into the All Progressives Congress (APC) today, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in the interest of the state.

Diri, who spoke yes terday during the 14th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa, said someone had to take the decision and that he took it on behalf of Bayelsans.

It was the first time he spoke publicly on the issue after he resigned from the PDP on October 15, 2025. Diri explained that some persons might not understand his decision for joining the ruling party but that with passage of time, it would become clear that his reasons were altruistic.

He expressed delight over the gathering of different political leaders at the thanksgiving service, stressing that the unity of Bayelsa was crucial for its development.

He stated that politics should be for development and not to bring people down, and that his administration will continue to unite and develop the state.

The Bayelsa helmsman also said that the current peace and security in the state and its ongoing development were reasons to be grateful to God and urged the people to imbibe the culture of thanksgiving.

He said: “Somebody had to take the decision (to leave the PDP) and I took it on behalf of the state. “I took it in the best interest of the state. Some of you might not understand now but later it will be clear to all.”