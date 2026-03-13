Veteran Nollywood actor and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has called on Nigerians to join the coalition party, asserting that the party can rescue the country from collapse.

In a video posted on his official X page on Thursday, the former Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign spokesman said he aligned with the ADC because of its constitutional commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

He stressed that the country has suffered significantly from insecurity and poor governance, adding that the ADC is stepping forward to provide solutions.

Okonkwo said his decision to join the party was part of a broader effort to help reposition the country and urged Nigerians to support the movement.

He warned that the country would not cope with another four years of current challenges such as rising fuel costs, insecurity and corruption.

“I joined this great party because the constitution of our great party says we are in pursuit of the welfare of the nation and our people.

“This country has suffered so much because of the lack of security of its citizens, and the ADC has come to the rescue of Nigerians.

“I joined ADC as part of the rescue team, and I’m urging all Nigerians to join ADC so that we can save our country from imminent collapse.

“We will not be able to endure four more years of unavailability and high cost of fuel, insecurity, corruption, and incompetence. We are now a laughing stock around the whole nation.

“ADC for the rescue, we may not survive another four years of the incompetence and corruption of the APC,” he said.