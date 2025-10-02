2027: Jandor Declares Intention To Run For Lagos Gov’ship In APC

The Lagos State gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has declared his intention to run for the 2027 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was as he declared his full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection bid come 2027, noting that the President has done well to deserve another term and also to consolidate his achievements.

Jandor’s declaration is coming months after he rejoined the ruling APC from the main opposition party.

New Telegraph recalls that Jandor challenged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 gubernatorial election, where he picked Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele as his deputy gubernatorial candidate.

READ ALSO

Speaking on the commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Jandor openly declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid and added that his entrance into politics had always been intentional, noting that his journey into Lagos politics “shook the establishment.”

“As for Lagos State, I am offering myself once again to serve. I’m indeed running for the Lagos governorship race in 2027.”

He went further to dispel speculations about other prospective contenders, particularly Seyi Tinubu, the President’s Son, and erstwhile governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode.

“When it was time for me to truly leave, I came all out, and we took Lagos by storm. Very soon, activities will begin to galvanise support from Mr President and the party to ensure that whoever picks the APC governorship ticket in Lagos will have a strong run. Let me put this to rest: I am running in 2027,” Adediran said.

He also praised President Tinubu’s leadership style, which he described as “Progressive and visionary”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven his capacity to lead this country with vision and courage. I call on Lagosians and Nigerians at large to ensure he gets a second term in 2027 so we can all continue to benefit from his progressive leadership,” he added.

The Lagos politician called on Nigerians to keep hope alive and remain optimistic and steadfast that the nation holds brighter promises.”