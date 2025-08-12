2027: I’ve Not Seen Anyone Better Than Tinubu In ADC – Wadada

…says it’s time to start holding govs accountable

Senator Aliyu Wadada has said he has not seen what anyone seeking to contest the 2027 Presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) would do better than the incumbent, President Bola Tinubu.

Wadada, a lawmaker representing Nasarawa West in the National Assembly, also urged the public to start holding the state governors accountable, especially now that they are receiving enhanced allocations from the Federation Accounts following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Responding to questions from State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President at the Villa on Tuesday, Wadada, currently in opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP), confirmed his resolve to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asked to comment on the prospect of the ADC at the forthcoming 2027 Presidential polls, Wadada said: “ADC is represented by Nigerians that we respect.

“But look at them; look at each and every one of them, who stands to do anything better than what the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is doing? Tell me, I haven’t seen any.

Ask any of them if you are given the chance to preside over Nigeria, that may come beyond 2027 maybe beyond after 203, because between now and 2031, anybody can say what he or she wishes to say, but the space is already occupied by President Asiwaju, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, amongst them will have the courage, the impetus to tell Nigerians and the world that if I am given this opportunity to preside over Nigeria.

“I will return the subsidy? Let that person tell us, and if he or she is given this opportunity to preside over Nigeria, what is he going to do differently to the foreign exchange market than what the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu government is doing, if given the opportunity?”

On the need to hold governors accountable for increased allocations, the lawmaker said: “As a result of the removal of subsidy, no state in Nigeria today takes less than three times what it used to take. So I think it is about time we start taking the sub-nationals to task.”

Asked whether he was endorsing Tinubu for a second term, Wadada said, “Of course, it is obvious that whoever truly cares for Nigeria and understands, I mean, the person understands that.

“Look, one of the major things people resist is change. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come with unprecedented changes. And you know, even those who do not enjoy the status quo prefer the status quo to change.

“What is it we’re talking about? The North, Sokoto- Badagry is there. Sokoto Badagry was initially conceptualised in the Second Republic, and it was supposed to be Badagry -Sokoto. The President came and said.

“No! Let it start from Sokoto and direct the contractors, for all your logistics, make sure everything that is in the north, if it is available in the north, don’t bring it from anywhere, so that you use the contract to turn around the economy of northern Nigeria.

Abuja-Kano, there are a whole lot of things to say. The pride of the nation, whether you like it or not, is the Federal Capital Territory. Everybody is seeing, witnessing the transformation going on in the FCT.”