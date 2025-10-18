2027: I’ve No Confidence In INEC, Defend Your Votes, Aisha Yesufu Tells Nigerians

Nigerian human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said she has no confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to deliver a credible election in 2027.

This is as she advised Nigerians to take their destinies into their hands and ensure their votes are counted and entered for their candidates.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Girls Summit, organised by Protect the Previous Foundation in Umuahia, Abia State, Aisha Yesufu dismissed expectation of any reform ahead of 2027, saying “nothing has been put in place.”

“The only thing that remains is for Nigerians”, according to her, “to understand that as they go into 2027, that whatever elections we are doing is a fight for our lives because at the end of the day, people are dying from bad governance, from the corruption that is going on, from the lack of right policies.

“And if that is so, it is not village people, it’s not enemies, he added.