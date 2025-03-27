2027: I’ve No Anointed Successor – Gov Sule

Share

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has denied the news reports making round in some section of the media that he has anointed a successor for the 2027 general election.

Governor Sule who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, at a press briefing in Lafia on Wednesday said the governor’s attention was drawn to a distractive tendency by some politicians in the state regarding who succeed him comes 2027, especially politicians making claims of endorsement by the Governor.

According to him, the governor has not made any pronouncement whatsoever indicating his preference for a particular individual to succeed him comes 2027 general elections.

He said that the chances of who becomes the next governor of Nasarawa State would be determined by the people of the state through democratic processes.

Ahemba urged the members of the public to disregard the baseless claims intending to cause confusion and misinformation, noting that the governor remained focused on delivering on his mandate and serving the people of the state.

“The governor directed we make this very clear to the public, particularly people of Nasarawa state that he has no anointed candidates. These claims are entirely false.

“Nasarawa State Government hereby debunked this claim in its entirety, and emphasises that the governor Sule who still has more than two years to bring about the dividend of democracy to the people has not anointed any successor,” he clarified.

Ahemba said governor Sule was presently preoccupied with discharging his responsibilities, bringing about a needed dividend of democracy through carefully designed policies and programmes as manifested in the massive infrastructural development across the state.

The governor’s aide said the Lafia flyover and underpass construction as well as the state Secretariat and other projects executed by the administration of Gov Sule would be due for commission by President Bola Tinubu in April.

On the issue of security, he said the governor had prioritised the security of lives and property, which translated to the peace being enjoyed in the Nasarawa State.

“Nasarawa State is one the peaceful states we have in the North Central, This is because of the governor’s disposition towards security.

“the state has Commissioner for Special Duties and Security which works hand in hand with security agencies in maintaining law and order across the state,” he said.

