2027: I’ve Never Rigged Any Election – Obi

Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday said he has never been involved in election rigging, violence, or any form of malpractice throughout his career.

Obi, who spoke via his verified X handle while defending his political record, declared that his brand of politics has always been rooted in peace, fairness, and principle, challenging anyone to provide evidence to the contrary.

The economic expert said even his political rivals have never suffered character attacks or unfair treatment while contesting against him.

Reiterating his position that one presidential term is sufficient to turn Nigeria around, Obi said the uproar over his one-term pledge reflects a lack of faith in the power of honest leadership.

He also distanced himself from what he described as desperate political behaviour, such as aggressive rhetoric, shifting positions, and making unrealistic promises for popularity.

He added that a focused administration could use a single term to combat corruption, enforce the rule of law, and fix key sectors.

He said, “Throughout my political journey, I have never been involved in thuggery, the snatching of ballot boxes, or any form of electoral malpractice.

“I challenge anyone: conduct your investigations. You will find no stains of rigging or violence associated with my name.

“Ask those who have contested against me, none were ever denied their rights, framed, or falsely accused. None was asked to place their advert materials or break the bank to do so.

“I believe in fair competition, not manufactured victories. I still find it baffling that my decision to do a term of four years, if given the mandate to rule this country, is generating so much agitation.

“By this feeling, we are doubting the fact that a sincere leader can achieve much in 48 months.

“I have never been desperate in the pursuit of power, or anything else, for that matter. What drives me is not personal ambition, but a deep commitment to see Nigeria work.

“And if the sacrifice required of me is four years of sincere, accountable leadership, so be it. In four years we can confront corruption head-on, redirecting resources to priority areas.

“For instance, the trillions used to acquire new presidential jets and other unnecessary expenses at this time could have been channelled into education, healthcare, or infrastructure.

“Within the same period, we ensure that the rule is sacrosanct and the rule of law is strictly followed. Within the same period, we can conduct free, fair and credible elections.

“Leadership, to me, is not about entitlement. It is about service.

“If given the mandate, for just one term, I will dedicate every moment to building a Nigeria that works for all,” Obi concluded.