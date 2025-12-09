2027: It’s Unfortunate Bauchi Gov Can’t Stop PDP Mass Defection –Wike

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday night, said that Governor of Bauchi state and Chairman of Governors Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) is shameless as he is incapable of stopping the continued mass defection of both governors and other stalwarts of the party.

Wike, who said that he remains one of the founding members of the party, has also vowed not to allow those who were brought in later to kill it.

The minister spoke during the 104th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the faction of PDP loyal to him.

He accused Governor Mohammed who is the current chairman of PDP governors’ forum of having only the ability “to commandeer tugs and miscreants”, but lacks the leadership skills to hold the party together, with governors leaving the fold on a daily basis.

He accused the faction of disregarding two substantive judgements of the Federal High Court, which he said had ruled on the matter, yet they proceeded to hold their own convention and later approached a State High Court to seek recognition.