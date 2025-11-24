2027: It’s Igbomina’s Turn To Produce Kwara South Senator – Group

A socio-cultural organisation, under the aegis of Omo Ibile Igbomina, has declared that it is the turn of the Igbomina bloc to produce the next senator who would represent the Kwara South senatorial district at the National Assembly in 2027.

The group predicated its demand on the fact that the two other blocs, namely Ekiti and Ibolo, had represented the senatorial district more than the Igbomina bloc, pointing out that the Ekiti and Ibolo blocs had “Represented Kwara South for a cumulative period of 12 years each, while the Igbomina bloc has only represented Kwara South for a cumulative period of four years”. It added that the Ibolo bloc is still currently occupying the seat.

According to the Chairman of the Summit, Chief Solo Olaoye, “the glaring disparity is politically unsustainable and against the spirit of rotational equity which fosters unity and inclusive development,” adding that, “based on this undeniable historical record, the political turn rightfully belongs to the Igbomina bloc for the 2027 election”.

He passionately appealed to the sister blocs of Ekiti and Ibolo to support the Igbomina cause in the 2027 general elections in the interest of justice, fairness, and the overall peace and progress of Kwara South.

For his part, the National President of Omo Ibile Igbomina, Elder Gabriel Yemi Jimoh, in his welcome address, set the tone for the deliberations, highlighting the unity and collective purpose of Omo Ibile Igbomina and stressed the urgent need to speak with one voice to achieve the long-overdue goal of producing the next Senator for Kwara South in 2027.

He reminded the assembly of the “rich contributions of the Igbomina people to the development of Kwara State and emphasised that the time is now to assert our rightful place in the political architecture of the district”.

The Igbomina bloc comprises Ifelodun, Irepodun, and Isin Local Government Areas, out of the 16 LGAs which make up the state.

In a communique after the “Igbomina Lokan” summit in Ilorin, the state capital, the people of Igbomina “resolved that their demand is anchored on the undeniable and established principle of zoning and rotational equity, which is essential for justice, fairness, and political stability, given that the other two blocs have held the position for significantly longer periods.”

The summit was attended by monarchs, leaders and stakeholders drawn from the three local areas of the bloc.

The communique signed by the National President, Omo Ibile Igbomina, and Chairman of the occasion, Elder Gabriel Yemi Jimoh and Chief Solo Olaoye, respectively, reads: “We expressly call on our esteemed brothers and sisters in the Ekiti and Ibolo blocs, all political parties, and the entire leadership of Kwara State to recognise the moral and political imperative of this cause and to lend their full support to an Igbomina candidate in the 2027 elections.

“We sternly warn against any actions, from within or outside Igbomina land, aimed at undermining this collective resolve. We stand united and trust that the stands of our brothers from Ibolo and Ekiti will give Igbomina the senatorial seat come 2027.

“We mandate the Igbomina National leadership under Elder Gabriel Yemi Jimoh to immediately constitute a broad-based and all-inclusive strategy and implementation committee.

“This committee shall be tasked with articulating and disseminating this resolution to all relevant stakeholders across Kwara State; initiating a diplomatic outreach to the Ekiti and Ibolo leadership; engaging with all political parties to present our unified position and working to ensure that all prospective aspirants from Igbomina land work in concert towards a common goal.”

The communique added, “The Omo Ibile Igbomina have spoken with one voice. Our case is just, our argument is logical, and our resolve is unshakable.

“We believe in the triumph of justice and are confident that with the support of all well-meaning stakeholders, Igbomina Lokan for Kwara South Senate 2027 will be realised for the peace, equity, and accelerated development of Kwara South.”