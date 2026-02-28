2027: It Will Be Tinubu/apc Vs Nigerians – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the 2027 election will be a straight fight between Bola Tinubu and the APC on one side, and the Nigerian people on the other.

Reacting to the defection of Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, Atiku said political realignments are not new. Every politician is free to choose a path. He respects that right. He added that even his children are free to take independent political positions. However, anyone, including his son, who chooses to stand with Nigerians rather than the APC is standing on the side of patriotism.

Atiku warned that the wave of defections by opposition governors is not a sign of APC strength, but evidence of pressure and intimidation. He accused the Tinubu administration of weaponising state institutions to bully political opponents in a desperate bid to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. “This government fears accountability. It fears credible elections.

It fears the people,” he said. According to him, no amount of coercion can erase the daily hardship Nigerians face rising hunger, crushing poverty, worsening insecurity, and mass unemployment caused by failed economic policies.

“Governors may defect for personal survival. Nigerians are defecting in their millions because they want survival.” Atiku urged citizens not to confuse political cross-carpeting with popularity.

“What will the APC campaign on in 2027 hunger, hardship, hopelessness?” He reminded Nigerians that power ultimately belongs to them and warned against vote-selling. “Do not trade your future. Do not mortgage your children’s tomorrow. “In 2027, the people will have their say, and their will shall prevail.”