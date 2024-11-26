2027: It May Not Be Tinubu But Power Can’t Return To North – Okupe

Share

Doyin Okupe, former Director-General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, has emphatically declared that the presidency will not return to the North in 2027.

Okupe, who made this assertion on Monday during an interview on Arise TV, tackled those agitating for the Northern presidency in the next election.

He identified sectionalism as the “Most fundamental problems why Nigeria is stagnating”, stressing that “Those who control the affairs of this nation, in terms of politics before now, were more interested in national interest than sectional interest”.

He said, “I say this authoritatively without any fear of contradiction or equivocation, in 2027, power cannot return to the North yet. That’s not how we do it.”

“We rotate between the North and the South. The North does eight years, at the end of which the South does eight years.

“I’m not saying that Bola Tinubu must be president in 2027, but it’s not going to be a northerner.”

