2027: Ishielu LG Stages 1m Man March For Tinubu, Nwifuru Re-Election

As political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum, residents of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have organised a one-million man march, in support of the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The rally organised under the aegis of the Peace Agwu Support Group and the Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru (FON) Movement, turned the usually calm Ishielu local government council headquarters, Ezillo into a carnival of colours, music, and chants.

Analysts have described the event as one of the largest grassroots mobilisations in the state’s recent history. Addressing the rally, the National Leader of the movement Mr Uchenna Agwu, said the people’s show of support was driven by the visible achievements and responsive leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “The good works of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifuru and our council Chairman Mrs Peace Ifeoma Agwu, informed our support for your re-election in 2027.”

Corroborating, the Chairman of the APC in Ishielu Local Government Area, Mr Joshua Abah, extolled Nwifuru for his developmental strides in infrastructure, education and youth empowerment.”