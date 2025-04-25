2027 Is Done Deal For APC, Ganduje Boasts 

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared that the party’s 2027 general election bid is a “done deal,” citing the recent wave of defections from opposition parties and more expected in the coming weeks.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday while receiving top politicians from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), including Senator Kawu Sumaila from Kano South, Ganduje expressed confidence in the APC’s growing influence and capacity to win future elections.

He said the ruling party’s aggressive political engagement and the popularity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda were driving the ongoing realignment in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“In APC, we believe in President Tinubu’s economic reforms and Renewed Hope Agenda. As part of our political strategy, we are expanding our base through advocacy and dialogue. You can see the results—more governors and top political figures are aligning with us,” Ganduje said.

Among those who defected to the APC from the NNPP are Senator Kawu Sumaila; Kabiru Alhasan Rurum; Abdullahi Sani Rogo; Zubairu Hamza Massu; A. B. Baffa Bichi, former SSG; and former House of Representatives members Badamasi Ayuba Danbatta and Idris Dankuwa, among others.

Ganduje said the defection of the Delta State governor, his cabinet members, and the State legislature, along with other recent high-profile joiners, is a testament to the strength of the APC.

“Even a former Vice Presidential candidate has joined us. I can assure you, APC will win all future elections. APC 2027 is a done deal,” he declared.

He further revealed that several sitting governors are currently in talks to join the party.

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but I assure Nigerians that more governors are coming. APC is the party to beat in 2027,” Ganduje said.

On his part, Senator Kawu Sumaila described the defection as a reunion of like minds. He referenced the 2023 general elections as proof of his political strength, stating, “Compare my results with Kwankwaso’s in the same polling units and you will understand why we are the political force to reckon with in Kano.”

With the continued influx of political heavyweights, Ganduje affirmed that the APC is not only consolidating power but is also focused on deepening internal democracy and promoting unity within its ranks.

