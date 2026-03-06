2027: IPAC Threatens To Boycott Elections Over Electoral Act

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), an umbrella body of registered political parties in the country, has threatened to boycott next year’s general elections if the National Assembly fails to amend the Electoral Act, 2026.

IPAC also said it might approach the courts to challenge the legality of certain provisions of the Electoral Act. The council in a communique at the end of its meeting in Abuja on Thursday, listed six items it wants to be met by the National Assembly to avoid actions that might threaten the legality of the 2027 general elections.

The communique which was jointly signed by IPAC National Chairman, Dr. Yusuf M. Dantalle, and National Secretary, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, said there are some provisions contained in the Electoral Act, 2026 that are not conducive to the development of political parties and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

Among the provisions, according to the council, is the mode of nominating candidates by political parties for elections. IPAC said there have been several judicial pronouncements, “including those of the highest courts in Nigeria, that political parties possess certain fundamental rights in the administration of their internal affairs.”

This right, the council noted, has been denied them by Section 84(2) of the Electoral Act, which excludes indirect primaries.

“IPAC believes that the exclusion of indirect primaries constitutes a violation of the constitutional right of political parties to regulate their internal affairs, including determining the method of nominating their candidates for elections.”

This provision, IPAC warned, if left unamended, would significantly undermine political party development and weaken multiparty democracy in Nigeria. Consequently, the council demands that political parties should be given the prerogative to determine the method of selecting their candidates.