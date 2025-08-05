New Telegraph

August 5, 2025
2027: INEC Warns Politician Against Early Campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday warned politicians and political parties not to start political campaigning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement issued by Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, the electoral body said it has not yet released the timetable for the 2027 elections, so any form of campaigning right now is against the law.

Quoting Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act, the statement reminded politicians that campaigns are only allowed to begin 150 days before an election and must stop 24 hours before the election starts.

The statement further pointed to Section 95(1), which says that all campaigns must follow INEC’s rules.

The electoral umpire further urged politicians and their supporters to respect the electoral process and wait for the official timetable before engaging in campaign activities.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has not released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Elections. As such, no political party has conducted primaries or nominated any candidate for the election.

“Even though people have the right to express their political views, organised endorsements, mobilisation efforts, and campaign-style adverts aimed at promoting candidates before the official campaign period are not allowed.

“INEC had already raised this issue in its last meeting with political parties, warning all actors to obey the laws guiding elections.”

