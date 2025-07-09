2027: INEC Sets To Begin Online Voter Registration In A’Ibom

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday announced that it will open its portal for online Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Akwa Ibom State on August 18, 2025.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Obo Effanga, made this known during his maiden media briefing at the INEC state headquarters in Uyo, the state capital.

He added that voters who wish to transfer their registration from one location to another, correct errors in their data, or request changes to their voter cards can also use the online platform.

He explained that physical registration would take place at INEC local government offices across the state from August 25. He urged those who have completed the online process to visit the offices for biometric capture to finalize their registration.

He explained that the exercise would give room for those who want to effect some corrections or changes on their cards, do card transfers, or did not collect their PVCs to have their concerns addressed.

Effanga, however, cautioned against multiple registrations, noting that in case of card loss, the person should go for the reprinting of the card in the office, as any attempt to register again would invalidate the whole process.

“In the next couple of weeks, INEC will start again the process of the Continuous Voter Registration. Starting on the 18th of August, we will have the opportunity for people to do the online pre registration of processes.

“Now this is not going to be different from what we did prior to 2023. You know that INEC has created a portal where members of the public who want to register to vote can process, go online, start the process and then only come to us physically for the capture of the photographs and fingerprints for the registration process to be completed.

“For those who didn’t collect their cards prior to now, and if there’s any correction they want done to the card, they can do that. But from the 18th, people who have access to the Internet can do the transfer.

“People also want to migrate from one polling unit to another, you can do that through the Internet or you come to us physically from the 25th,” he added.