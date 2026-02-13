New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
2027: INEC Sets February 20 For Presidential Election

Survival Or Failure Of Any Democracy Rests On Public Trust –Inec

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has scheduled the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections for February 20, 2027.

In similar vein, the electoral body has scheduled the governorship and state assembly elections to hold on March 6, 2027.

The election timetable release has set the stage for political parties, aspirants, and other political stakeholders to begin preparations ahead of the polls.

More Details later…

