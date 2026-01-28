On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State announced its plan to move the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) from Local Government Area offices to wards level on a rotational basis.

Prof. Ayobami Salami, Lagos Resident Commissioner (REC), made this disclosure while addressing stakeholders on the second phase of its CVR.

According to him, the goal of the body is to solve the problem of voter apathy going into the 2027 general elections.

He said, “The Continuous Voter Registration exercise is one of INEC’s most critical statutory responsibilities. It is the primary means by which eligible Nigerians are afforded the opportunity to register to vote, transfer their registration, correct personal details, and replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“During the first phase of the CVR, Lagos State recorded a total of 139,251 registrations, out of which 126,668 are new registrants, while 12,583 are transfers. When disaggregated by gender, females constitute 54% of the new registrants, while males account for the remaining 46%. “With respect to age stratification, the youths between the ages of 18 and 39 account for 65% of the new registrations.

“The second phase of the CVR exercise is designed to build on the successes and lessons learnt from the first phase. It is aimed at expanding access, improving efficiency, and ensuring that no eligible voter in Lagos State is disenfranchised due to a lack of opportunity to register.

“Therefore, this phase will focus on devolution by rotating the voter registration exercise in Registration Areas (RAs) in all the Local Government Areas across the state for 50 days.

“The rotation will commence on 2nd February, 2026, and end on 10th April, 2026. Further details will be made available through our official channels in due course. However, the last week of this phase II of CVR (i.e., from 11th April, 2026 – 17th April, 2026) will be at the Local Government Area (LGA) offices.

“I wish to emphasise that the Commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Measures have been put in place to improve logistics, deploy well-trained personnel, and strengthen our technology to reduce delays and boost public confidence.

“However, the success of this process relies heavily on stakeholders’ cooperation and sustained engagement.

“Political parties are therefore enjoined to sensitise their members to strictly comply with the guidelines and refrain from actions that could undermine the credibility of the process. Civil society organisations and the media are encouraged to continue their invaluable roles in voter education, advocacy and constructive engagement.

“I also urge community leaders, religious institutions, youth groups and women’s organisations to mobilise eligible citizens within their constituencies and spheres of influence to actively participate in this exercise.

“Voter registration is not merely a civic responsibility; it is the foundation of democratic representation and accountable governance, with attendant shared benefits.

“We are fully committed to conducting a credible, inclusive and transparent CVR exercise. We shall not relent in our efforts to improve service delivery and uphold the integrity of the ballot.”