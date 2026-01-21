2027: INEC Intensifies Election Preparations With Communication, Misinformation Monitoring Training

As preparations for the 2027 General Elections gather momentum, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun a two-day capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening strategic communication, voter education, and misinformation monitoring.

The training, which is currently taking place in Keffi, Nasarawa State, is organised in partnership with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and brings together staff of INEC’s Voter Education and Publicity Department from across the country.

Declaring the workshop open, the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, represented by the Deputy Director, Mr. Wilfred Ifogah, said the programme was critical as Nigeria approaches another election cycle amid a rapidly evolving media and digital environment.

According to him, the increasing influence of social media, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence has heightened the spread of misinformation and disinformation, making it imperative for INEC to proactively manage public communication and safeguard the credibility of the electoral process.

Mr. Ifogah noted that although the training was initially planned ahead of previous elections, operational pressures made it impossible. He stressed that the workshop remains timely as INEC continues preparations for electoral activities in 2026 and the 2027 general elections.

He urged participants to take full advantage of the training by engaging facilitators, sharing field experiences, and strengthening inter-departmental collaboration, adding that effective communication and stakeholder engagement are key to building public trust in Nigeria’s elections.

Earlier, participants were introduced by the Project Manager of IFES Nigeria, Ms. Judith Toryem, while the Country Director of IFES Kenya and Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist for Nigeria, Mr. Obaje Ukeh, delivered a detailed presentation on the objectives of the programme.

Mr. Ukeh spoke on strategic election communication, public perception of elections in Nigeria, digital media engagement, and the importance of real-time monitoring and response to false narratives during electoral periods.

Also participating in the training is the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Adedayo Oketota, who is expected to share insights on media relations, election communication management, and public information dissemination.