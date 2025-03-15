2027: INEC Inaugurates Election Project Plan Committee

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated the Election Project Plan Committee (EPPC) to oversee the strategic framework as part of its early preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the inaugural meeting of the committee took place during the week in Abuja.

Chaired by Prof. Rhoda H. Gumus, the committee is tasked with developing a comprehensive roadmap to ensure a seamless electoral process.

Its mandate includes reviewing the Terms of Reference, developing a work plan, establishing sub-committees, designing an Elections Project Plan (EPP) Template, and setting submission timelines for planning documents.

Speaking during the event, Prof. Gumus emphasised the importance of early planning in strengthening Nigeria’s electoral process.

She urged the committee members to discharge their responsibilities diligently to uphold electoral integrity and transparency.

